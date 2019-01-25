Thank govt for recognising our traditional folk artists: Pritam Bhartwan on being awarded Padma Shri

It is not uncommon that a local art or traditional folk art and artists are left unrecognized and unacknowledged. However, the government's efforts have always paved way for these arts and artists to get their due. Folk singer from Uttarakhand's Dehradun Pritam Bhartwan showed his gratitude for the government for giving him Padma Shri award and thanked it for recognising the local art of the region. He said, "I would like to thank the Government of India for recognising our local music and traditional folk artists. I dedicate this award to the audience, to the folk artiste of Uttarakhand, and to my father who was also my mentor."