Thandie Newton vows to protect her daughter in Hollywood

Los Angeles, May 24 (IANS) Actress Thandie Newton says she will protect her actress and daughter Nico Parker like a lioness in Hollywood.

Parker is preparing to make her acting debut in Disney's live-action "Dumbo" next year. And Newton spoke about her daughter when she appeared on "This Morning", reports people.com.

"She's one of the leads in 'Dumbo'. She was 12 years old when she made the film," Newton said.

"She's been on endless sets. It is not that she takes it for granted, but it is not a world that she feels she is not entitled to be in," said Newton, who also has daughter Ripley, 17, and son Booker, 4.

The star, who is also seen in "Westworld" -- season two of which will air in India on Star World in June -- understands the industry can have a lasting impact on an impressionable teenager.

"She has her mum right there like a lioness checking that everything is looked after," Newton said.

"You can't stop the industry (from) operating the way it has unless the truth comes out."

On the work front, Newton is looking forward to "Solo: A Star Wars Story". She plays first major black female character in the "Star Wars" universe.

"I feel this great relief, excitement for the women coming into this industry now," she said.

Solo: A Star Wars Story" tells the story of how Han Solo met his future copilot Chewbacca before the events in the original 1977 "Star Wars". The film is the second anthology film after 2016's "Rogue One". The project is directed by Ron Howard.

It also stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Bettany. The film will release in India on May 25.

--IANS

