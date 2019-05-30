Thailand's Special Envoy arrives in Delhi to attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Thailand's Special Envoy Grisada Boonrac arrived in New Delhi to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath ceremony today. Thailand's Ambassador to India, Chutintorn Gongsakdi said, "We have come to celebrate India's vibrant and resilient democracy." He is here to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for second consecutive term. PM Modi will take the oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the evening today.