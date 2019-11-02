Thailand's royal family's affinity towards India symbolizes both countries' friendly, historical relations: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 02 arrived at the 'Sawasdee PM Modi' community event at the Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok. While addressing the gathering, he said that the affinity of the royal family of Thailand has for India, symbolizes both countries' friendly and historical relations. "Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn is an expert in Sanskrit language and has a deep interest in the culture," said PM Modi.