Thailand Open: Saina, Praneeth to play their respective semis

Bangkok [Thailand], June 3 (ANI): Indian badminton stars Saina Nehwal and B. Sai Praneeth will today play their semi-final matches of the Thailand Open in Bangkok.

Second seed Saina, who defeated Japan's Haruko Suzuki 21-15, 20-22, 21-11, will take on local girl Busanan Ongbumrungpan.

Both players have met thrice in the past, and the ace Indian shuttler has won all of those matches.

In the men's singles competition, third placed Praneeth will meet Thai Pannawit Thong-nuam. Praneeth is leading the head-to-head record against the Thai, 1-0.

Praneeth yesterday clinched an easy 21-16, 21-17 triumph over Kantaphon Wangcharoen of Thailand in a quarter-final clash that lasted 50 minutes.

Saina and Praneeth are the only two Indians left in the tournament. (ANI)