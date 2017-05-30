Thailand Open badminton schedule: Live score, streaming and match results of all Indian players including Saina Nehwal

India were knocked out by China in the prestigious mixed team competition, Sudirman Cup, recently. It's time to put the quarterfinals exit behind now as the main rounds of Thailand Open is set to start on Tuesday.

Star players like PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Ajay Jayaram have given the competition a miss, but there is plenty to look forward to as former world number one Saina Nehwal and male shuttler Sai Praneeth are set to spearhead Indian campaign.

Besides Praneeth, India also have a number of players including Sourabh Verma and Parupalli Kashyap, who have it in them to win the title.

This is an important competition for Saina to prove her worth after recovering from an injury. She is in good shape and even won the Malaysia Masters earlier this year. Saina is seeded second at Thailand Open while Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon is the top seed.

Here is a look at the Indian players in the competition.

Men's singles: Pratul Joshi, Rahul Yadav, Shreyansh Jaiswal, Sai Praneeth, Harsheel Dani, R. M. V. Gurusaidutt, Arun Kumar, Anand Pawar, Sourabh Verma, Hemanth Gowda, Siril Verma, Abhishek Yelegar, Subhankar Dey, P Kashyap, Aditya Joshi

Women's singles: Rituparna Das, Ruthvika Shivani, Sri Krishna Priya, Saile Rani, Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka, Reshma Karthik, Saina Nehwal

Men's doubles: Arjun M.R. and Ramchandran Shlok, Francis Alwin and Kona Tarun

Women's doubles: Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha S Ram

RESULTS WILL BE UPDATED FOR ALL PLAYERS BEFORE THE START OF THE NEXT MATCHDAY

Live Scores: Click here

Live TV coverage: Star Sports 2/HD and live streaming on Hotstar (Only for semifinals and final)

