Thailand Open badminton: Saina Nehwal India’s best bet as she looks for her second title in Bangkok

Saina Nehwal will be India’s biggest hope as the Thailand Open Grand Prix begins in Bangkok on Tuesday. Saina is the second seed in the women’s singles draw and has already won the tournament once before in 2012. Srikanth Kidambi is the only Indian to win in Thailand when he won the men’s singles competition in 2013. Kidambi will not be featuring in the competition this year.

After missing the Sudirman Cup mixed team championship to attend to her ailing father, Saina will be itching to add another GPG title to her kitty after claiming the Malaysia Masters early in the year. Seeded second, Saina will open her campaign against unheralded Martina Repiska of Slovakia and the World No. 10 should reach the quarters without breaking a sweat.

A few good players — Canada’s Michelle Li and fourth seeded local player Busanan Ongbamrungphan — are in the second half of the draw. If Saina can reach the finals then perhaps former world champion and top seed Ratchanok Intanon will be standing between her and the title.

In women’s singles, national champion Rituparna Das, Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, Reshma Karthik, Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka, Saili Rane and Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli will also participate in the tournament. (with wires inputs)