Thailand Open 2017 live score: Where to follow Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap badminton matches

Saina Nehwal, after winning the Malaysia Masters earlier in the year, has gone a bit quiet, and is yet to hit high notes. The former world number one will be eager to deliver his best in the ongoing Thailand Open. She will meet Martina Repiska in the first round on Wednesday.

The Indian shuttler is one of the favourites to win the title, and she has been seeded second in the competition. If things go according to plan, it could be a successful campaign for Saina, who has improved on her fitness after an injury-hit 2016.

Saina should not have much trouble in getting past Repiska, who is ranked 116 in the world. The Slovak player could have a hard time against Saina as she has not met the Indian player in the past. This is going to be their first head-to-head meeting, and Saina cannot afford to take it easy too.

In the last few years, Saina has lost to some relatively unknown players, including Ukraine's Maria Ulitina in the Rio Olympics. She cannot afford another upset in this Thailand Open, when things are not going too well for the shuttler.

Coming to the men's singles, there are few players, who will take to the court on Wednesday. Parupalli Kashyap will face Marc Zwiebler. The German has been seeded second and is a favourite in the men's singles, but expect the talented Kashyap to give Zwiebler a tough fight.

Third seed Sai Praneeth will meet Satheishtharan from Malaysia later during the day, and it could be a good battle, but the Indian shuttler should make it through.

Where to follow

Parupalli Kashyap vs Marc Zwiebler is scheduled for 2:50 pm local time (1:20 pm IST). Sai Praneeth vs Satheishtharan is scheduled for 4:35 pm local time (3:05 pm IST).

Saina Nehwal vs Martina Repiska is scheduled for 7:30 pm local time (6 pm IST).

Unfortunately, there is no Live TV coverage.

The live scores can be followed here

