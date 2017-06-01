Thailand GPG 2017: Saina Nehwal, Sai Praneeth cruise on an otherwise disastrous day for India

India’s badminton bench strength was, unlike that of Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia, shown up in an indifferent light at the Thailand Open Grand Prix Gold championships, when only a handful of tried and tested performers progressed, even as the majority registered a miserable flop show at the Nimibutr Stadium in central Bangkok on Wednesday.

India's badminton bench strength was, unlike that of Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia, shown up in an indifferent light at the Thailand Open Grand Prix Gold championships, when only a handful of tried and tested performers progressed, even as the majority registered a miserable flop show at the Nimibutr Stadium in central Bangkok on Wednesday.

Saina Nehwal and B Sai Praneeth, who have the distinction of being former Super Series title winners, were hardly required to break a sweat in this second-tier competition, while a steady stream of their compatriots were shown the exit door by mainly players from South-east Asian nations.

Second-seeded Saina, who has chosen to participate in a tournament to which she would normally not have given a second look, only to gain valuable match practice before the 2017 World Championships in Glasgow this August, literally strolled through her 25-minute long opening encounter against Slovakia's Martina Repiska, conceding a total of 15 points " five in the first game, and 10 in the second " in what was a monumental mismatch. She runs into Malaysia's Lee Ying Ying next.

The No 3 seed, Sai Praneeth, was also in cruise control mode, but was kept on court for eight minutes longer than Saina, while notching a 21-15, 21-13 verdict against Malaysia's R Satheishtharan. The scores would have shown a wider chasm between the two players if Praneeth had not suffered from a relatively slow start, when he took some time to find his bearings and fix the length of his tosses. The Indian's third round opponent is ninth-seeded Malaysian, Iskandar Zulkarnain.

If reigning Indian national champion Sourabh Verma, seeded No.12, also remained in the hunt for the men's singles crown in this $120,000 tournament, it was partly because he was pitted against another Indian; and one of them perforce had to advance. Sourabh subdued fellow-countryman Anand Pawar after a titanic hour-long battle, at 21-17, 20-22, 21-14.

The 30 year old Pawar showed flashes of the tremendous potential he had revealed in his halcyon days, as also improved staying power, while running the elder of the Verma brothers ragged, but could not get across the line in the face of Sourabh's consistency. The Indian next runs into fifth-seeded Frenchman, Brice Leverdez; and has a very real chance of progressing into the quarter-finals.

The only other Indian singles winner on Wednesday was an obscure 18 year old, Sai Uttejitha Rao Chukka, ranked No.129 on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) ladder. Uttejitha waged a Homeric battle against Jesica Muljati of Indonesia, and saved six match-points before squeaking through at 13-21, 24-22, 27-25 in an hour and 17 minutes, by a substantial margin the longest match of the day. She next takes on Thailand's Pattarasuda Chaiwan, late on Thursday evening.

In the three paired events, there was only one Indian player who went past the first round, while all others fell about like ninepins. Prajakta Sawant, whose lengthy rebellion against the Badminton Association of India (BAI) and national coach Pullela Gopichand made the headlines a couple of years back, joined hands with Malaysia's Yogendran Khrishnan, to score a runaway 21-13, 21-12 victory over locals Chaloempon Charoenkitamorn and Chasinee Korepap.

As a reward for their first-round efforts, Prajakta and Yogendran have been handed the toughest of tasks for Thursday " they take on the top-seeded Thais, Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai, who have been streaking up the BWF ladder of late. The 20-year-old Dechapol is an outstanding player in the paired events, having won the gold medal in junior boys' doubles at the 2014 World Junior Championships in Alor Setar, Malaysia.

For all the other Indians still in the fray after the opening skirmishes at the Thailand Open on Tuesday, it turned out to be an eminently forgettable day. The remaining four men's singles exponents, Parupalli Kashyap, Shreyansh Jaiswal, Pratul Joshi and Subhankar Dey all bowed out in the second round, while the quintet of Rituparna Das, Reshma Karthik, Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli, Saili Rane and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde fell by the wayside in the opening round of the women's singles.

Kashyap, returning to top-flight competition after a long layoff due to injury, appeared a tad stiff and slow after the unaccustomed torture of playing a match at 2 am the previous night (which were actually the wee hours of Wednesday morning), and succumbed to the No.2 seed, Marc Zwiebler of Germany, at 21-14, 21-18.

Read More