Thailand focusing on Ranong port development to improve trade with India

Kolkata, Sep 10 (IANS) Thailand is focusing on developing Ranong port for improved connectivity with eastern and southern Indian ports so as to boost bilateral trade, a Thailand Embassy official said on Monday.

"Kolkata is a gateway to India. The Ranong port, which is nearer compared with Bangkok and Laem Chabang, has been operational but the (export-import) activities have been less. We are now focusing on developing Ranong to improve connectivity with Kolkata and Chennai ports as it will save distance and boost trade," said Tharadol Thongruang, Minister Counsellor (Commercial), Office of Commercial Affairs, Royal Thai Embassy.

He said improved road connectivity will result from the completion of a highway between India, Thailand and Myanmar.

The three countries are working on about 1,400-km road link between India and southeast Asia to step up ties in trade, health, education and tourism.

"The stretch from Bangkok to the Thailand border has been completed. In India, the stretch between Guwahati and Dimapur too has been finished. Construction on the Dimapur-Kohima stretch is underway. It will then be connected to Imphal and further to Indian border. I think the highway should be operational in three years," he said ahead of the Thailand Trade Fair in Kolkata from September 12-16.

About 25-30 manufacturers from Thailand will participate in the trade fair organised by the Thai Embassy in association with the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

--IANS

bdc/tsb/sed