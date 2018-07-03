Thailand cave rescue: Envoy thanks India for offering help

Ambassador of Thailand to India Chutintorn Gongsakdi responded to a letter from the Embassy of India in Bangkok on his official Twitter account. The Indian Embassy in Bangkok had offered help to the Thailand government for the rescue of a team of 12 Thai footballers and their coach stuck in a flooded cave in Chiang Rai in Thailand. Gongsakdi thanked the India's Ambassador to Thailand, Bhagwant Bishnoi and India in his post reading, "Thank you Ambassador Bishnoi. Thank you India." Along with a copy of the letter.