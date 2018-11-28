Thai Princess graces Manipur Sangai Festival in Imphal

Princess of Thailand Maha Chakri Sirindhorn attended the ongoing Manipur Sangai Festival in Imphal on November 28. At the festival venue, she was accompanied by Thailand Ambassador to India, Chutintorn Gongsakdi, officials of Royal Thai Embassy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Thailand, media team from Thailand and the officials of Indian Ministry of External Affairs. The Princess and her entourage along with Chief Minister N Biren Singh arrived at Bhagyachandra Open Air Theatre (BOAT) where cultural programmes of the festival were held, at around 7:45 pm. Cabinet ministers, chairmen, MLAs, chief secretary, DGP and top civil and police officials were also present at the occasion among others. CM Biren Singh gifted the Thai Princess a traditional shawl and a statue of the state animal of Manipur and a traditional 'Ras Lila' painting as a memento. The princess was accorded a warm welcome by scores of people who had gathered at the BOAT. During her two-day stay in Manipur, the Princess will visit several tourist places in the state.