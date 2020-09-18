Thai National park mails trash back to those who threw it

Bangkok, Sep 18: In a bid to save environment and its animals, one Thailand park has taken a strong move of shipping thrown garbages back to the visitors.

The Khao Yai National Park in Thailand is sending rubbish back to litterers, Thailand's Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said.

Varawut Silpa-archa posted pictures of trash collected in cardboard parcels ready to be shipped on his Facebook account.

Offenders will also be registered with the police.

"Your trash - we'll send it back to you" the post warns, reminding people that littering in a national park is an offence and punishable with up to five years in prison and hefty fines.

Along with empty plastic bottles, cans and chips wrappings, the box in the Facebook post contains a polite note saying: "You forgot these things at Khao Yai National Park".

Visitors to the park have to register with their addresses, making it easy for park's authorities to track them down if they leave rubbish behind.

Park authorities say the trash left behind can be particularly dangerous for animals who may try to eat it.

Khao Yai National Park which is north-east of the Thai capital Bangkok stretches across more than 2,000 sq km (770 sq miles) and is very popular with hikers.

It's the oldest national park in Thailand and known for its waterfalls, animals and scenery.

