Thai golfer Danthai on top at Take Solutions Masters

Bengaluru, Aug 10 (IANS) Thailands golfer Danthai Boonma went on a birdie spree as he slotted birdies in each of his first seven holes to blaze through the second round in 10-under 61 at the Take Solutions Masters at the KGA Course here on Friday.

At a total of 15-under 127, Danthai is now five shots ahead of second placed Argentine Miguel Carballo (66-66) and Maverick Antcliff (67-65) who are at 10-under.

They are being chased by India's S Chikkarangappa (69-64, 9-under 133 in total) in fourth place and S.S.P. Chawrasia (69-65, 8-under 134 in total) in fifth place.

The 22-year-old Danthai, who had a flawless five-under 66 on the opening day, stayed bogey free for the second straight day.

"I forgot my Buddhist pendant necklace this morning. It's like my lucky charm so I went back to the hotel to take just 20 minutes before my tee time this morning. Thankfully the hotel is just next to the course," he said in a release.

There were five Indians in the top-10. Apart from Chikka and Chawrasia, Viraj Madappa is tied sixth, while Khalin Joshi and Honey Baisoya are tied ninth.

Chikka turned on the magic once again to card seven-under 64 to rise closer to the top. Chikka, who had a touch of cold on the first day, had eight birdies against one bogey to get to 9-under 133 but six shots behind the leader, Danthai.

While Chikka gave locals a lot to cheer in the afternoon, the morning belonged to one India's most popular stars, Chawrasia, who shot a bogey-free seven-under 65 in perfect conditions to get to eight-under 134 and fifth.

Chawrasia has been a little distracted with the illness of his mother back in Kolkata. On his mother's health, he said: "The news is better, so that helped me focus more on the golf. Yes, during the off-time and break between the shots, I was thinking about her but I didn't let it affect my game."

