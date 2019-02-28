Thai Airways cancels flights to Pakistan, European routes

Bangkok, Feb 28 (IANS) Thai Airways has announced that its flights to Pakistan and Europe have been cancelled for Thursday.

It cancelled 11 flights to destinations in Europe that were operated on Wednesday and were expected to operate on Thursday, in order to maintain the highest passenger and operational safety standards, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) said.

It cancelled its flights to Pakistan and those operated through Pakistani airspace on Wednesday after Islamabad closed its airspace over tension with New Delhi, THAI Vice President of Aviation Safety Pratana Patanasiri said.

The company also said three flights, to London, Moscow and Frankfurt respectively, returned to Bangkok and arrived safely at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

THAI said it has looked after passengers affected by flight cancellations, in accordance to international standards.

THAI is monitoring the situation closely and has advised all its passengers to check company announcements and keep abreast of all related news.

There was dogfight in the India-Pakistan airspace on Wednesday resulting in the capture of at least one Indian pilot by Islamabad. It followed an Indian Air Force non-military pre-emptive strike in Pakistan's Balakot terror camps on Tuesday.

