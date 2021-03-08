



08 Mar 2021: Thackeray smells 'something fishy' as NIA probes Ambani bomb scare

As the National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the investigation into the explosives-laden vehicle parked near billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai home recently, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that there was "something fishy" about the central agency's involvement.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also took a jibe at the central government over the recent development.

Here are more details.

Comment: 'Agencies are not someone's property'

Thackeray said there was "something fishy" in Centre taking over the case. He said governments come and go, but the official administrative machinery remains the same and one needs to trust it.

Thackeray said, "You all know that ATS [Maharashtra Anti-terrorism Squad] was probing the case. Agencies are not someone's property. Governments change but the system doesn't. One needs to believe in the system."

Comment: 'Opposition has no guts to speak about Mohan Delkar's suicide'

Thackeray said, "We are also investigating another matter, that of the suicide of MP Mohan Delkar. The Opposition has no guts to speak about it as they know who calls the shots in Union Territories."

Delkar—a seven-term MP from the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli—was found dead at a hotel on Marine Drive in south Mumbai on February 22.

Home Minister: 'CBI still can't say if Sushant's death was murder/suicide'

Deshmukh also said, "The ATS was probing the case where a gelatin-laded car was found at Mukesh Ambani's residence but the NIA took over."

"Earlier, the Mumbai Police was probing the Sushant Singh Rajput case when it was taken over by the CBI. Surprising that they still can't say if it was murder or suicide," he added.

Background: SUV carrying 20 gelatin sticks was parked near Antilia

On February 25, the police found an abandoned Mahindra Scorpio parked near Ambani's 27-story home, Antilia, with 20 gelatin sticks.

An attached letter threatening the entire Ambani family was also recovered.

In a strange turn of events, the owner of the vehicle, Mansukh Hiren, was found dead. His body was fished out of the Kalwa creek in Mumbra on March 5.