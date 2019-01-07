Textiles sector should focus on improving quality and tapping opportunities in global market, says Venkaiah Naidu

While addressing at the awards ceremony of 'Threads of Excellence', Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu said, "Textiles sector is the second largest industry after agriculture in terms of economic contribution and employment generation. It currently employs over 10 crore people directly and indirectly. Women account for 70% of the total workforce employed in the garment sector." "I would like the sector to focus on improving quality and tapping the opportunities in the global market to increase India's share in exports. This is the ideal time for the industry to discard outdated technology and modernise its machinery to be global competitive, he further added."