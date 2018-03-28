"Texas is special state being hydrocarbon hub of US": Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan and Governor of Texas (US) Greg Abbott released joint statement on Wednesday. In his statement Pradhan said Texas is special state being hydrocarbon hub of the United States. They discussed about deepening the hydrocarbon engagements between India and Texas. The two leaders also explored opportunities to increase investment footprints between India and US in the Energy Sector.