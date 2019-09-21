Texas is big hub for US-India economic partnership: US-India Business Council President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Houston to attend Howdy Modi event on September 22. Speaking on Prime Minister Modi's visit and Indo-US relations, US-India Business Council President, Nisha Biswal said, "Texas is a very big economic hub for the US and including a big hub for the US-India economic partnership, it's also a center for the Indian American community. Prime Minister Modi is here, he is going to do a round table with energy companies and will talk about the US-India energy trade, he is going to address a gathering. President of the US is traveling to Texas to be part of all of that is an indication of how important the India relationship is and how important we are for each other's economy."