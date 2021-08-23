Tewari flays remarks made by Punjab Cong chief Sidhu's advisers on Kashmir, Pakistan

New Delhi/Chandigarh, Aug 23 (PTI) Congress leader Manish Tewari on Monday urged the party to introspect on whether those who do not consider Jammu and Kashmir as a part of India and have pro-Pakistan leanings should be part of its Punjab unit, in a swipe at two advisers of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

His remarks came a day after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh took strong exception to the recent remarks of the two advisers of the party's state unit president Sidhu on sensitive national issues like Kashmir and Pakistan.

Facing criticism, Sidhu has summoned his advisers Malvinder Singh Mali and Pyare Lal Garg to his residence in Patiala on Monday.

In a tweet, Tewari said, 'I urge Harish Rawat, AICC Gen Secy in-charge Punjab to seriously introspect that those who do not consider J&K to be a part of India and others who have ostensibly Pro-Pakistan leanings should be a part of Punjab Congress.' He said such people mock all those who have shed blood for India.

Rawat, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in charge of Punjab, said the statements have been twisted to take political mileage in an election year.

He said he will verify the statements and if anything against the country is stated, he will take action. He added that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and no one can say anything contrary to it.

Chief Minister Singh has described the remarks by Sidhu's advisers as atrocious and ill-conceived comments that were potentially dangerous to the peace and stability of the state and the country.

The Punjab CM also asked Sidhu to 'rein in' his advisers, who he said, should stick to giving advice to the PPCC president and not speak on matters 'of which they clearly had little or no knowledge and had no understanding of the implications of their comments'.

Sidhu on August 11 had appointed Mali, a former government teacher and political analyst, and Garg, a former registrar of Baba Farid University of Health and Sciences, as his advisers to seek their “wise counsel.” In a recent social media post, Mali had waded into the issue of revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

He had reportedly said if Kashmir was a part of India, then what was the need to have Articles 370 and 35A. He had also said, “Kashmir is a country of Kashmiri people.” Garg had reportedly questioned the chief minister's criticism of Pakistan.

Tagging a media report on CM Singh warning Sidhu's advisers, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted, 'This is what the advisors of Punjab PCC President,Sidhu,opine about Pak & Kashmir: Pyare Lal Garg says : “Criticism of Pakistan is not in the interest of Punjab” Malwinder Mali says : Kashmir is a separate State and India is an illegal occupant.

Rahul Gandhi any answers? #Shame.' In a series of tweets, Union minister and BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri said, 'Time for Mr Sidhu & Congress Party to introspect their stand on developments in our neighbourhood. They clearly have no understanding of the current political & security situation in our volatile neighbourhood. Japphi-Pappi politics doesn't work.' 'One wonders if Mr Sidhu's advisers who have now made astounding statements on Kashmir have drawn inspiration from the Japphi-Pappi speech at opening of Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on 9 Nov 2019 in which Mr Sidhu extolled the virtues of his friend PM Imran Khan!' Puri added.

The opposition Shiromani Akali Dal questioned the “silence” of Sidhu on the matter.

Sidhu has not contradicted the statements of his advisers yet, said SAD leader and former minister Daljit Singh Cheema.

'He (Sidhu) stays silent on the matter. It means they (advisers) are making such comments with the consent of Sidhu," said Cheema.