Tewari flays remarks made by Punjab Cong president's advisers on Kashmir, Pakistan

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Congress leader Manish Tewari on Monday urged the party to introspect on whether those who do not consider Jammu and Kashmir as a part of India and have pro-Pakistan leanings should be part of the Punjab Congress.

He said such people mock all those who have shed blood for India.

'I urge Harish Rawat, AICC Gen Secy in-charge Punjab to seriously introspect that those who do not consider J&K to be a part of India and others who have ostensibly Pro-Pakistan leanings should be a part of Punjab Congress,' he said on Twitter.

His remarks came a day after Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh took strong exception to the recent remarks of two advisers of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on sensitive national issues like Kashmir and Pakistan.

He termed the remarks by Sidhu's advisers Malvinder Singh Mali and Pyare Lal Garg as atrocious and ill-conceived comments that were potentially dangerous to the peace and stability of the State and the country.

The Punjab CM also asked Sidhu to 'rein in' his advisers, who he said, should stick to giving advice to the PPCC president and not speak on matters 'of which they clearly had little or no knowledge and had no understanding of the implications of their comments'.

Singh was reacting to the reported remarks of Garg, questioning his criticism of Pakistan, as well as an earlier statement made by Mali on Kashmir. Both of them were recently appointed by Sidhu as his advisors.