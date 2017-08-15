Tevez permitted to go to Argentina for treatment

Shanghai, Aug 15 (IANS) If reports in Chinese media are to be believed, striker Carlos Tevez has been granted permission by Shanghai Shenhua football club to return to Argentina for treatment of a calf injury after receiving a written guarantee that he will return before the end of the month.

According to South China Morning Post, the 33-year-old, who has played just 11 games and scored only twice since joining Shenhua at the start of the Chinese Super League season from Boca Juniors, struggled for fitness since suffering the injury in April.

The former Manchester City, Manchester United and Juventus marksman then requested the club to allow him to travel to Argentina for additional treatment.

"According to the request from Carlos Tevez to our club, after discussion, we now approve his request," Shenhua are reported to have said in the agreement with Tevez as quoted by espnfc.

"He's permitted to go back to Argentina and receive treatment at the Clinica Jorge Bombicino and he must rejoin the team on August 30 and participate in training."

--IANS

dm/pur/bg