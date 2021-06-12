After CTET, Bihar TET Certificates Now Valid For Life Time

The validity of the Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) certificate has now been extended for a lifetime. The State Education Department issued a notification on Friday in response to the National Council for Teacher Education’s guidelines. The validity period of a TET certificate earlier used to be seven years.

In the order issued by Arshad Firoz, Deputy Secretary, Education Department, it has been said that the concerned appointing authority will take action according to this order. Now a candidate after clearing the BTET examination will be eligible to apply for an appointment to the post of teacher subject to other conditions contained in the relevant appointment rules.

On June 9 the Union Education Ministry extended the validity of the TET qualifying certificates from seven years to a lifetime with a retrospective effect from 2011. The state governments were asked to comply with the new rule and issue fresh certificates and revalidate those certificates for the period of seven years that has already lapsed.

Following this, the Bihar government has now extended the validity of the TET certificates for a lifetime with a retrospective effect from 2012. The first TET certificates in the state were issued in May 2012. The TET certificate that will be issued in the future will likewise be valid for life.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here