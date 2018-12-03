Tessa Thompson's special connect with Michael Jordan

Los Angeles, Dec 3 (IANS) Actress Tessa Thompson says she is glad to share a special bond with Michael Jordan.

Thompson has worked with Jordon in "Creed II".

"Michael and I love playing these characters and really had a rapport with each other the first time around. Since then, we've stayed in touch and maintained a friendship and seen each other through different milestones," Thompson said in a statement to IANS.

"It doesn't feel like time has passed. It sort of feels like we're growing up together," she added.

She continued: "And a lot has happened to Mike and to me in the years since we made 'Creed'. He and I are also in this new space of navigating public personas and personal lives, finding that balance. It's interesting for that to also be reflected in our film."

To this, Jordan added: "Tessa and I say that all the time: Adonis and Bianca are 'adult-ing' now. Obviously, we were adults in the first film, but three years later, it feels more mature. We're looking at ourselves as people with adult responsibilities."

"Creed II" is a sequel to "Creed" and the eighth instalment in the "Rocky" film series. It also stars Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Dolph Lundgren, Phylicia Rashad, Andre Ward, Wood Harris, Brigitte Nielsen and Milo Ventimiglia.

Stallone and Lundgren are reprising their roles of Rocky and Drago from the film "Rocky IV". Ryan Coogler, who directed the first franchise of "Creed", returns as an executive producer on "Creed II".

The film, brought to India by Warner Bros Pictures, follows Adonis Creed training in order to defeat the son of Ivan Drago, the powerful athlete who killed his father in the ring more than 30 years earlier.

It released in India on November 29.

