Terrorists will 'think twice' before attacking India: Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that owing to measures taken by the Centre to curb terrorism, terrorists will now "think twice" before attacking India. "Modi ji has ensured security on borders and gave due respect to Army and also strengthened its capability. Under the Modi government, Uri attack was answered by surgical strike and Pulwama attack by air strikes. Terrorists will think twice before attacking India now, as they know what will happen to them if they plan to attack us," he said while addressing a gathering here. "If the BJP will come to power again, we will throw out each and every infiltrator out from this country," Shah reiterated.