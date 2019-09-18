Terrorists didn't land in JandK from moon, we should support India: EU Parliament member

The European Union Parliament on September 18 called India and Pakistan to engage in direct dialogue on Kashmir. The parliament said that it is important to ensure a peaceful resolution of the issue. During the meeting, Member of European Parliament Ryszard Czarnecki supported India on the issue by saying, "India is the greatest democracy of the world. We need to look at terrorist acts that took place in India, JandK. These terrorists didn't land from moon. They were coming from neighboring country. We should support India."