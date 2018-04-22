Terrorist organizations are moving freely in Pakistan Kashmiri leader

Despite facing embarrassments at various international stages for its complicity in nurturing terrorism, Pakistan continues to provide a safe haven to terrorist outfits. Backed by Pakistan army and its spy agency, the ISI, many of these outfits are based in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.Despite opposition by the locals, Pakistan nurtures these terror outfits to use them as proxies against India.United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), spokesperson Nasir Aziz Khan during an exclusive interview with ANI said, "Nowadays, terrorist organizations are moving freely. Local authorities, military they are giving them full protocol. Those people who don't want to be a part of the holy war, jihad in Jammu and Kashmir they are kidnapped by these agencies of Pakistan."