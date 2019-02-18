Terrorist attack in Pulwama proves time for talks have passed: PM Modi

President of Argentina Mauricio Macri and Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a joint statement in Delhi today. PM Modi said, "I (Narendra Modi) and President Mauricio Macri agree that terrorism is a huge threat for global peace and stability. Brutal terrorist attack in Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) proves that time for talks have passed. Now, the entire world needs to unite against terrorism and its supporters and take strong actions." "Hesitating from taking actions against terrorists is also kind of encouraging terrorism. Being a part of G20 countries, it's also important that we implement 11 point agenda of Hamburg Leaders Statement. India and Argentina will issue a special declaration on terrorism today," PM added.