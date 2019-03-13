Terrorism in South Asia poses threat to Nuclear Security: Experts at UNHRC

European experts and scholars have raised concern over the threat of nuclear security in the wake of recent conflict between Pakistan and India followed by Pulwama terror attack. Speaking during a side event titled 'Terrorism and Nuclear Security in South Asia', during the 40th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, panel deliberated upon the growing terrorism in the region and its implications for the nuclear security of South Asia and the world. Junaid Qureshi, Director at EFSAS said, "We saw that there was a terrorist attack in Indian administered Kashmir and you had it claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) which is based in Pakistan and then India went inside in Pakistan and tracked the infrastructure of JeM Pakistan claims to be fighting against terrorism and they claim to be a victim of terrorism so they should be very thankful to the Indians that they destroyed the infrastructure of Jaish, but instead of that F16s of Pakistan as they call it retaliated on the LoC. Does it mean Pakistan is the only country in this world which is willing to go to war in order to defend its terrorists or terrorist infrastructure". Dr. Dorothee Vandamme, Research assistant at the University of Louvain, analysed the recent terrorist attack in Pulwama. She said, "There is a real danger as there is a growing extremism in the region, especially in Pakistan. There is a real danger about the conflict reopening in an extremely violent way. Since the two countries have become nuclear we have seen conflict situations. Their behavior shows they are aware of the risk but in their discourse there is rising tension".