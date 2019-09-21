Terrorism has and will be major factor in India's foreign policy orientation: Syed Akbaruddin

While speaking to ANI in New York on September 21, India's Permanent Representative to United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin said, "Terrorism has and will be a major factor in India's foreign policy orientation and that is because it affects our people in ways which very few external influences do." "This year has seen two very important multilateral developments in terms of countering terrorism. First time United Nations Security Council (UNSC) condemned a terrorist attack in India against our soldiers and in this case following Pulwama attack," he added. "After more than a decade of trying we were able to get the UN Sanctions Committee to list Masood Azhar as a designated terrorist. These are two factors both in space and scope of one year where there has been movement," he further stated.