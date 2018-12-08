Terrorism curbed to great extent with surgical strike: Lt Gen Ranbir Singh

Lt General Ranbir Singh, General Officer Commanding-in Chief (GOC-in Chief) of Northern Command said on Saturday that it is because of surgical strike that India has been able to curb terrorism to great extent. Responding on Lt. General (retired) DS Hooda's opinion that surgical strike was overhyped and politicized, Ranbir Singh said, "Surgical strike is one of the options available to Army. It had a positive effect on country, we've been able to curb terrorism to a great extent. The army always retaliates according to situation."