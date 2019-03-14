'Terror, talks can't go together but we are ready to engage with Pakistan in terror free atmosphere:' EAM Swaraj

Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj addressed mediapersons and expressed her views on Pulwama attack and on relations with Pakistan. She said, "Terror and talks can't go together but we are ready to engage with Pakistan in an atmosphere free from terrorism." She also said, "Pakistan says they want peace and fruitful conversation and their Jaish-e-Mohammed attacked us in Pulwama and killed our 40 jawans. And, your Foreign Minister accepts that Masood Azhar is in Pakistan but is unwell. Then, you say he is not in Pakistan. How much will you lie?" Swaraj added, "We can have normal relations with Pakistan too but only when they take hard actions against their terrorists and stop all the terrorist activities against India."