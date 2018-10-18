Terror, talks can't go together: MEA on India-Pakistan meeting

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Thursday talked about the meeting between India and Pakistan and said, "I'm not aware of any proposal for track 1 or track 1.5 dialogue or a meeting between India and Pakistan. We have very clearly mentioned that talks and terror can't go together. That was one of the reasons why scheduled meeting between the two foreign ministers was cancelled." He further stated that "The onus is on Pakistan to take credible steps and create conducive conditions for such talks which of course means taking action against terrorist infrastructure which operates from its soil."