Terror is a perennial threat, will be addressed in strong terms: Indian Ambassador to UN

Indian ambassador to United Nations S Akbaruddin said that Terror is a perennial threat and it will be addressed in strong terms at multiple forums. His comments came ahead of 73rd session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Speaking on the issue, he said, "Terror is a perennial threat and will be addressed in strong terms at multiple forums. This is a goal that we've been pursuing since'96 when India introduced a draft of the CCIT which is the global convention to combat terror. Since then the resonance has only increased."