Terror outfits like JeM part of Pakistan's 'security apparatus': Sindhi Political Activist

As India conducted air strikes in Pakistan's Balakot to destroy the biggest terror camp of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), World Sindhi Congress said it is important for the world to understand that terror outfits like JeM are not "proxies" of Pakistan and rather are a part of the country's "security apparatus". "It is really important for us and the world to understand that these extremist outfits which we call proxies of Pakistan. They are not proxies. They are part of Pakistan's security apparatus," said Lakhu Luhana, General Secretary of World Sindhi Congress.