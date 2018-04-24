Terror outfits act as proxies of Pakistan army, says PoK leader

Exiled Kashmiri leader Shaukat Ali Kashmiri has accused the Pakistan Army of backing dreaded terrorist organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and using them as its proxies. Kashmiri have shown concern as a majority of these terror outfits are based in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). They have been receiving training and weapons from the Pakistan Army, who use them as proxies against India and carry-out terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.