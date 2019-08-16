Terror groups in PoK launch anti-India protest, threaten for jihad in Kashmir

In an exclusive video from Muzaffarabad city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), terror outfits are seen regrouping with an aim to launch 'jihad' against India. The Pakistani authorities are now encouraging terror groups like Hizbul Mujahideen and United Jihad Council (UJC), headed by Syed Salahudeen to come over ground in their bid to target India after the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A from Jammu and Kashmir. "Action works more than words. My friends, we are all ready for jihad. (Syed) Salahudeen, move forward, we are with you," said Saifulla in his hate speech against India. Terrorists in Pakistan continue to openly hold rallies despite the country is in grey list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the international watchdog against money laundering and financing of terrorism. This is not the first time Pakistan has found itself on one of FATF lists of not-so-good guys; the country was there in 2008 and from 2012 to 2015 too.