Terror financing is something India-US, both see as priority: US Secy of Treasury

United States Secretary of Treasury, Steven Mnuchin attended the 7th India-US Economic and Financial Partnership Meeting in Delhi on November 01. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also present. During the press conference, Steven Mnuchin said, "We had a very bright discussion on economic issues, technical assistance and debt sustainability. Terror financing is something we both see as priority." He further said, "India has tremendous energy needs. We are looking forward to working with India and expanding our capabilities, we had productive discussions."