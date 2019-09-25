Terror financing main concern for security in South Asia: experts at UNHRC

Experts have shown concern over terrorism financing by state and non-states actors in South Asia, especially from Pakistan, for security in the region and rest of the world. The experts from Europe and UK were speaking at a side event titled "Terrorism financing in South Asia", which was organised by the European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS) at UN during the 42nd Session of Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday. Dr Paul Stott, a research fellow at Henry Jackson Society laid emphasis on how money is flowing from South Asia, particularly Pakistan to Europe and UK and then used for terrorist activities in India. Paul said, "Pakistan has had a real problem in this issue and it was always going to be one of the challenges Imran Khan would face. It is a question for international authorities I think to try, and deal with Pakistan. So I think it probably does need to move from grey list to the black list." Malaiz Daud, former chief of staff of Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani and a scholar of Berghof Foundation said Pakistan was the main sponsor of terror activities in Afghanistan.