Terror-Accused J&K Cop Gets Bail As Police File No Charge Sheet

Suspended J&K police officer Davinder Singh was granted bail in terror case on Friday, 19 June, after Delhi Police failed to file the charge sheet in time, PTI reported quoting his lawyer.

Singh was nabbed while ferrying Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway, and had moved court on Wednesday to seek bail.

Singh had sought default bail on the ground that the charge sheet was not filed within requisite 90 days period as prescribed under law. In general cases, the charge sheet needs to be filed within 90 days of arrest, failing which the accused person is entitled to bail.

The bail plea asserted that the accused are wrongly and falsely implicated in the case.

“There is no material evidence to show the existence of any conspiracy to commit any act with intent to threaten or likely to threaten the unity, integrity, security or sovereignty of India and there is also no material to substantiate that the accused had the intention or conspired to carry out a terror strike,” it added.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police is probing the role of the accused in alleged planning of a terror attack.

Singh was under judicial custody in Hira Nagar Jail in Jammu and Kashmir till 16 June. Besides him, Mir and Mushtaq, another accused Javed Iqbal is also under custody.

Delhi Police's Special Cell had brought him from Hira Nagar Jail to the national capital in March for interrogation in another case.

Police had earlier told the court that Mushtaq, who is the commander of Hizbul Mujahiddeen in J&K's Shopian district, along with other militants, were planning to execute a terror attack in Delhi and other parts of the country and targeted killings of protected persons.

In connection with this, the Delhi Police had filed an FIR which stated that the youths of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab are being trained for carrying out terrorist activities. Singh was taken in custody under this FIR and was also interrogated regarding the Khalistan angle.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI.)

