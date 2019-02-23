Terrible situation between India and Pakistan: Trump

United States President Donald Trump commented on the escalating tension between India and Pakistan post Pulwama attack. He said, ''There's a terrible thing going on right now between Pakistan and India. It's a very bad situation and it is a dangerous situation between the two countries. We would like to see it stop. Lot of people were just killed.'' He added, ''India is looking at something very strong. India just lost almost 50 people. A lot of people are talking. But it's a very delicate balance going on. Right now there's a lot of problem b/w India and Pakistan because of what just happened in Kashmir. It's very dangerous.'' Remarking on the relationship between US and Pakistan he remarked that Pakistan was taking advantage of US under other presidents. He said, ''No I stopped paying Pakistan the 1.3 billion dollar that we were paying to them. Because they were not helping us the way they should have. We have developed a much better relationship with Pakistan over the last short period of time than we had.''