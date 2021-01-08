Terming yesterday's tractor parade as trailer, farmer threatens to block entire Delhi

Visuals from the Singhu border. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Even as the central government is struggling to reach a consensus regarding the ongoing farmer protest, a farmer on Friday said the tractor parade that took place on Thursday was just a trailer and they will block entire Delhi if there demands are not met.

"Yesterday, it was just a trailer, the whole movie is yet to play. We will block whole Delhi," threatened another farmer Balvinder Singh Raju while speaking to ANI.

Farmers on Thursday took out a tractor rally as a rehearsal for a more massive rally they have planned for January 26 if their demands are not met.

Baldev Singh Sirsa, who is protesting against the newly enacted farmers laws for over a month at Delhi's border said there is no solution to the ongoing stalemate after several rounds of talks between the farmers and the government representatives.

"I appealed to the government to take back all the three laws and let farmers go home peacefully," he said.

Demanding a complete repeal of the laws, another farmer said the government want them to fight amongst themselve and leave halfway.

"We will not go back until the the laws are rolled back. Why the government do not provide the securities to us like corporates?" asked Talindar Singh who has come from Jalandhar.

Already there were eight rounds of talks between the farmers and the central government, which remained inconclusive. The next round of meeting is underway today.

"We will carry out the tractor parade on January 26 (Republic Day) to tighten the screws of the Central government," said a farmer.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)