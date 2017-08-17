New terminal will enhance economic growth of Jammu, says Union Minister Gajapathi Raju

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday inaugurated the upgraded passenger terminal at Jammu airport. Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that they believe in augmenting infrastructure of the airports to enhance connectivity. He also said that the upgraded passenger terminal will provide the improved services to air travelers visiting this city of temples, which automatically lead to more economic activities. Chairman Airports Authority of India (AAI) Guruprasad Mohapatra said that the modification of the terminal will provide enough space for passengers for travelling. The upgraded passenger terminal building is a glass and steel structure and is equipped with passenger facilities and amenities like complied check-in counters, Common Use Self-Service and central air-conditioning services.