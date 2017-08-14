Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award selection panel named

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) A six-member national selection committee for choosing the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2016 recepient was formed on Monday, according to a ministry statement.

Youth Affairs Secretary A.K. Dubey will chair the committee which is scheduled to meet on August 18 here to zero in on the winners.

Among others in the panel are Lt. Col. Satyendra Verma (Air Adventure), Arunima Sinha (Land Adventure), Meenakshi Pahuja (Water Adventure), Journalist Abhishek Tripathi and National Programme for Youth and Adolescent Development (NPYAD) Director Thanglemlian.

The Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award is the highest national recognition for outstanding achievements in the field of adventure on land, sea and air.

A cash award of Rs five lakh and a certificate of honour is given to each award winner.

This Award is at par with the Arjuna Award for sporting excellence.

Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards are conferred by the President of India, along with Arjuna Awards, in a function held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the month of August every year.

Last year, mountaineer Harbhajan Singh was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award while Tashi Malik, Nungshi Malik and Debasish Biswas were awarded for land adventure while Ritu Kishor Kedia and B. Rajkumar were awarded for water and air adventure, respectively.

