As tensions soar all eyes on Jaishankar-Wang Yi meet today

New Delhi, Sep 10: All eyes would be on the meeting between External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at Moscow.

The meeting which takes place in the midst of the tensions between the two countries is scheduled for 5.30 pm today.

The meeting will be held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The meeting is an extremely crucial one as tensions have escalated along the Line of Control between India and China. Jaishankar would tell Yi to honour all bi-lateral agreements signed between the two countries since 1993.

Chinese PLA wanted a repeat of Galwan Valley: Shots fired at LAC first time in 45 years

Diplomats on both sides are talking after Monday's incident in which the Chinese PLA fired shots, a first in 45 years. Both sides are talking to dial down the tensions and a meeting of the Special Representatives is also likely this week.

Sources tell OneIndia that following the incident, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi was briefed about the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The Indian Army Chief on the other hand briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after China said that India had fired warning shots, a claim that India has strongly denied. PM Modi was briefed by National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval. Top sources confirmed that several meetings are on the anvil today to take stock of the situation along the LAC.

After China claimed that Indian forces had fired shots, an official statement from India said that it is committed to disengagement and de-escalating the situation along the Line of Action Control. However, China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate.

At no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to any aggressive means, including firing.

It is the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres while engagement at the military, diplomatic level is in progress.

In the instant case on September 7 2020, it was the PLA which was attempting to close in with one of our forward positions along the LAC and when dissuaded by own troops., PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate the Indian troops.

Take decisions on the spot, don't give PLA reaction time, Indian ground commanders told

However despite grave provocation, the Indian troops exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner.

The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility. However, India is also determined to protect national integrity and sovereignty at all costs. The statement by the Western Command is an attempt to mislead their domestic and international audience, India also said.

