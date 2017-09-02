Tennis Star Serena Williams Gives Birth to Baby Daughter

The official Twitter account of the US Open Tennis tweeted a video message of congratulations to the sporting star on Friday

New Delhi: Tennis ace Serena Williams has given birth to a baby girl and welcomed her first child with her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Florida reporter Chris Shepherd confirmed the speculation by announcing the birth on Twitter hours after the rumours first surfaced. “Tennis star Serena Williams gives birth to a baby girl weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces. Mom and baby doing well,” tweeted Shepherd.

Congratulations to @serenawilliams for giving birth to a baby girl! Sending you ❤️ from your friends & family at the #USOpen and @WTA! pic.twitter.com/zv8HW0dDTN — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2017





It comes a day after reports Serena, 35, had gone into labour at St Mary’s Medical Centre in West Palm Beach in Florida. It was also moments before Venus took centre court at the US Open for her third-round match against Maria Sakkari.

“Obviously, I’m super excited,” Serena’s big sis, Venus Williams, told ESPN shortly before her match at the US Open on Friday afternoon. “Words can’t describe.”

Serena and her fiance Alexis, who became engaged in 2016, have yet to comment on news of the birth of their baby girl.

Serena accidentally announced her pregnancy earlier this year on social media after hitting the wrong button on Snapchat.

“I didn’t tell a lot of people to be quite honest and I’d been saving it [the news],” she explained in an interview with Gayle King in April. “And you know how social media is when you press the wrong button…and…

“My phone doesn’t ring that much, and thirty minutes later I missed like four calls and I’m like, ‘that’s weird,’ and then I picked it up and I was like, ‘oh no!'”

The 35-year-old announced her pregnancy with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in April by posting a selfie on Snapchat with the caption “20 weeks”.

Serena previously said that despite “not being a baby person,” giving birth would make her feel like a “real woman” and last month, the 23-time Grand Slam winner even hosted a 50s-themed baby shower.