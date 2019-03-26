'Tennis Buddies' is sports drama and drama is within the family: Ranvir Shorey

While talking to media person about his upcoming movie 'Tennis Buddies', Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey told media why he chose to do this movie. He said, "We have very few sports drama and then people say why we are not more into sports. What most appealed me is it is a sports drama and the drama is within the family. It attracted me." Directed by Suhail Tatari, 'Tennis Buddies' is India's first tennis based movie and also has Divya Dutta in a vital role.