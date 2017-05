Nuremberg (Germany), May 27 (IANS) Dutch woman tennis player Kiki Bertens retained the Nuremberg Cup title after beating Czech Barbora Krejcikova 6-2, 6-1 in the final here on Saturday.

The world No.19 took less than an hour to finish the match and win her first title in 2017 and the third in her career, reports Efe.

Bertens also got the trophy at Nuremberg last year, adding it to the title she won in the Moroccan Open.

--IANS

pur/bg