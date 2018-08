Palembang (Indonesia), Aug 22 (IANS) Ankita Raina on Wednesday entered the women's singles tennis semi-finals at the 18th Asian Games, assuring India at least a bronze medal.

Ankita got past Hong Kong's Eudice Wong Chong 6-4, 6-1 in a quarter-final to enter the last-four stage.

