Tennis Ace Rafael Nadal Wins Defamation Case Over Doping Claims

Nadal said he would donate the compensation in full to a French charity.

New Delhi: Tennis number one Rafael Nadal wins damages over false claims as a Paris court has ordered former French Sports Minister Roselyne Bachelot to pay $14,000 to tennis star over a doping allegation.

Nadal sued her for damages, saying her comments were harmful to his image. He had sought 100,000 euros ($117,798.27) in damages.

The Spaniard said he would donate the compensation in full to a French charity, BBC reported on Thursday.

Bachelot made the comments in a TV interview last year.

The judge also issued her with a suspended fine of 500 euros ($589.04), ruling that she was guilty of defamation.

In a statement, Nadal said: “I intended not only to defend my integrity and my image as an athlete but also the values I have defended all my career.

“I also wish to avoid any public figure from making insulting or false allegations against an athlete using the media, without any evidence or foundation and to go unpunished.” (With IANS inputs)